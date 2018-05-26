27 thoughts on “Three Poems at Nine Muses Poetry

  4. “The flute or the player, the breath
    or the opening?”

    Yes, and WOW! You’ve created such quietude as only the player who has opened to the prospect of cacophony can call forth.

    Congrats on this lovely placing!

  7. Both flute poems are marvelous. Could read these again and again and not tire of them. But it’s “Saltwater” that I kept reading again and again, wondering what you were thinking while something kept tugging … and then a sudden aha (and relief) recognizing that my particular crashing wave has indeed trickled back out in pieces, no longer its former force. Thank you!

