Recording of “How to Write a Poem”

How to Write a Poem
Learn to curse in three languages. When midday
yawns stack high and your eyelids flutter, fire up
the chain saw; there’s always something to dismember.
Make it new. Fear no bridges. Accelerate through
curves, and look twice before leaping over fires,
much less into them. Read bones, read leaves, read
the dust on shelves and commit to memory a thousand
discarded lines. Next, torch them. Take more than you
need, buy books, scratch notes in the dirt and watch
them scatter down nameless alleys at the evening’s first
gusts. Gather words and courtesies. Guard them carefully.
Play with others, observe birds, insects and neighbors,
but covet your minutes alone and handle with bare hands
only those snakes you know. Mourn the kindling you create
and toast each new moon as if it might be the last one
to tug your personal tides. When driving, sing with the radio.
Always. Turn around instead of right. Deny ambition.
Remember the freckles on your first love’s left breast.
There are no one-way streets. Appreciate the fragrance
of fresh dog shit while scraping it from the boot’s sole.
Steal, don’t borrow. Murder your darlings and don’t get
caught. Know nothing, but know it well. Speak softly
and thank the grocery store clerk for wishing you
a nice day even if she didn’t mean it. Then mow the grass,
grill vegetables, eat, laugh, wash dishes, talk, bathe,
kiss loved ones, sleep, dream, wake. Do it all again.
“How to Write a Poem,” is included in Indra’s Net: An International Anthology of Poetry in Aid of The Book Bus, and has appeared on the blog as well.
All profits from this anthology published by Bennison Books will go to The Book Bus, a charity which aims to improve child literacy rates in Africa, Asia and South America by providing children with books and the inspiration to read them.
Available at Amazon (UK) and Amazon (US)
Best advice ever. Perhaps my favorite line of many beauties: ” Know nothing, but know it well”
No, wait: ” …handle with bare hands only those snakes you know”. Or ….. oh, never mind. An embarrassment of riches, Bob.
Ha! Thanks, Cate. I am well versed in the knowing of nothing!
Wonderful!
Thank you, Barbara. This was a fun poem to record.
I’m behind recordings and uploading poems, but you inspire me!
I enjoy playing around with them, but they can take up a great deal of time to produce!
Yes, indeed!
Best advice to poets ever, Bob! May I reblog?
Thank you, and yes, of course. Feel free to reblog anything you wish.
Outstanding line for me: “Mourn the kindling you create….” Well done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve grown attached to some of our trees, and mourn their deaths.
Reblogged this on Sarah Russell Poetry and commented:
Wonderful advice from Robert Okaji.
Thank you, Sarah!
This should be a broadside! Too many fabulous lines to single out one! And the audio sound effects were great, especially the chain saw.
Thanks, Lynne. You’ve just reminded me that I haven’t used my chain saw in over a year. Maybe this fall – I certainly have a lot of dead wood to cut.
I love this poem, and your reading of it is wonderful. I agree that there are too many fabulous lines to single out.
Aw, shucks, Merril. Thank you. This was fun to write and record.
Wow! What a delicious serving of inspiration! Thank you Robert
Thank you, Deb! Much appreciated.
Superb reading! My personal tug is from “toast each new moon as if it might be the last one
to tug your personal tides” – thanks!
Having once nearly experienced my last moon, the line has special meaning to me, too. 🌝
i love this advice –
Thanks, Beth. I’m sometimes better at offering advice than taking it!
Oh Robert, I adored your poem and so enjoyed listening to your voice. I shall follow your instructions diligently, except the bands stopped playing, my car radio’s not working… My dad used to say “when all else fails, try reading the instructions”
And beer, Bob?
