Calm (after H.D.)
I flow over the ground,
healing its hidden scar–
the scar is black,
the bedrock risen,
not one stone is misplaced.
I relieve the ground’s
burden with white froth,
I fill and comply—
I have thrown a pebble
into the night,
it returns to me,
settles and rises,
a white dove.
* * *
“Calm” is included in my micro-chapbook Only This, which is available via free download from Origami Poems Project. It made its first appearance here on the blog in March 2015, and was written as an exercise, using a poem, “Storm,” by H.D. as the launching point. I’ve tried to emulate her diction and rhythm, with mixed success. Still, it’s fun to try these on occasion.
beautiful…
Thank you, Geetika. Much appreciated.
most welcome…
I just love how you used the imagery to bring the perfect picture of peace into my head…
It takes powerful poems to really make the reader feel something and you’ve done it. ❤
Looking forward to reading more from you!
Thank you, Natalie. I’m so pleased you found it so.
This poem resonates with a recent experience. Thank you!
Glad it resonates for you, Nancie!
The boys at the pub loved your Micro Chap Book. I waited for them to have a few beers first though…..
Wise move on your part, Ivor!
Beautiful piece sir. Maybe I’ll figure out a way to leave some lovely into my compositions someday. This certainly inspires.
