Somewhere: 28 Rue St. Jacques
Or eating spam fried rice in the courtyard
after kindergarten, and playing cowboys
with Thierry, the kid next-door. We shared toys,
but not comics. Written language was hard
to decipher, unlike the spoken. I
never captured the nuances, and lost
the rest over the years. Today the cost
eludes me, like moths fluttering by. Try
to recall that particular morning light,
how it glanced off the French snow, and the
way our mother smiled at breakfast, no trace
of sadness, yet, the lines marking our heights
rising along the wall, limbs of a tree
we’d never climb, out there, somewhere, in space.
* * *
This was originally drafted during the August 2015 Tupelo Press 30/30 Challenge. I was never satisfied with it, and didn’t see any reason to revise. But those memories are worth sharing!
I think it’s worth another go. Wonderful images, Bob.
Thank you, Sarah. Maybe one of these days. I’d likely have to move from the sonnet form to do it justice.
“Today the cost eludes me” and “Try to recall…” and the lines that follow illustrate how what was and what wasn’t are incorporated into memory, becoming less reliable as time goes on.
Especially memories these old – 50+ years ago!
Perhaps this is but the first in a series of recalls from lost somewheres? As I read this it feels inviting … How long were you in France?
We lived there for 3 and a half years. Arrived on my fourth birthday, left before the end of 2nd grade.
I really like this. The picture that goes with it is beautiful. This poem recalls memories, yet can’t quite grasp them. They slip through the fingers like sand.
Thank you, Cyndi. Old memories (and some new) are like that – hard to grab. The picture is from morguefile.com.
Not Thierry Henry, right?
Ha. No, afraid not.
A trip down memory lane. I like it’s flow and how you used enjambement to break up the structure. I wish I had childhoof memories like this, actually. Brings up a melancholy. I definitely was moved by reading it.
So poignant. (I had a house at No 6 rue St Jacques, Sigoules)
