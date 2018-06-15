Joy Harjo’s “Everybody Has a Heartache: A Blues”

In this poem published in Poetry, Joy Harjo tells us everybody has a heartache, and that we can’t argue with hungry spirits. Of course she tells us so much more…
In this poem published in Poetry, Joy Harjo tells us everybody has a heartache, and that we can’t argue with hungry spirits. Of course she tells us so much more…
Very moving…thanks for sharing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her poetry is vibrant! Glad you liked it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it is. I’ve read some of her work, but not this particular piece.
LikeLike