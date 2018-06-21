My poem, ‘Scarecrow Votes,” is up at Vox Populi, alongside Jenne Andrews’ call for revolution. Trump’s horrific separation of families policy must end! Thank you to Michael Simms for responding and publishing the poem so quickly.
Sadly on the mark, Bob.
As I said there…
Scarecrow knows there is no justification. Why don’t we?
How could anyone condone this?
Exactly.
The complete lack of empathy is frightening.
Sadly, uncle sam has never been one for empathy.
So true.
“My voice, swelling through the wind-blown grain, expands across the plains, casts my vote with every gust…”
May Scarecrow’s psychic gusts be our tulpa to effect the just end for that stomach-turning aberration squatting in the White House, that every rational and humane one of us has been envisioning…
I fear that nothing will change the minds of the people who support this squatter.
Yet we must continue to speak out against him, especially for those who have no voice. Just as you are doing. Thank you.
We must! Silence is complicity.
Congratulations!
Thank you, John.
Bravo – as usual, Scarecrow says what needs to be said (and said, and said!)
