My Poem, "Scarecrow Votes," is Up at Vox Populi

My poem, ‘Scarecrow Votes,” is up at Vox Populi, alongside Jenne Andrews’ call for revolution. Trump’s horrific separation of families policy must end! Thank you to Michael Simms for responding and publishing the poem so quickly.

13 thoughts on "My Poem, "Scarecrow Votes," is Up at Vox Populi

  2. “My voice, swelling through the wind-blown grain, expands across the plains, casts my vote with every gust…”

    May Scarecrow’s psychic gusts be our tulpa to effect the just end for that stomach-turning aberration squatting in the White House, that every rational and humane one of us has been envisioning…

