OPTIONAL POETRY

See the dust

encrusted with dry rock

and you don’t think

flood zone,

water scouring sage brush

instead of brittle wind,

but it’s happened.

Block ice slouches

in the glass, dessert heat

demostrates the facility

of state change.

See a lazy wheeling hawk,

think gyre, gyre,

getting wider–

do things really fall apart?

Or just slump forward

in apathy?

Define a hole:

a lack of matter–

evil is nothing

but the absence

of empathy.

Say evil is nothing, see,

evil is nothing.

The hawk flies off.

Say in Bethlehem,

oh, whatever.

Say a clear blue sky

as if it belies

the existence of rain,

and when that hillside goes

pretend to be surprised–

say it, say it,

it couldn’t happen here.