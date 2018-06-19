Will the center hold? Read C’s poem for her opinion. I’m uncertain, but have hope.
See the dust
encrusted with dry rock
and you don’t think
flood zone,
water scouring sage brush
instead of brittle wind,
but it’s happened.
Block ice slouches
in the glass, dessert heat
demostrates the facility
of state change.
See a lazy wheeling hawk,
think gyre, gyre,
getting wider–
do things really fall apart?
Or just slump forward
in apathy?
Define a hole:
a lack of matter–
evil is nothing
but the absence
of empathy.
Say evil is nothing, see,
evil is nothing.
The hawk flies off.
Say in Bethlehem,
oh, whatever.
Say a clear blue sky
as if it belies
the existence of rain,
and when that hillside goes
pretend to be surprised–
say it, say it,
it couldn’t happen here.