Poem Up at Red Eft Review Posted on June 28, 2018 by robert okaji My poem "Deadfall" is live at Red Eft Review. Thanks to editor Corey D. Cook for taking this piece.
Congratulations, Robert. Beautiful poem.
Thank you, Merril. Nature’s cycle…
Indeed.
Congratulations, Good work
Thanks very much, Derrick.
Congratulations, Bob — always glad to see your work getting a broader audience!
Thank you. It trickles out there, a piece at a time. I am the tortoise!
Congrats again, Bob! I very much like this kind of “moment” poem, which you excel at!
Thanks, Lynne. I wrote about twenty of these last summer, trying to concentrate on “the moment” while offering a glimpse, perhaps, at something larger. Some were more successful than others, but it was a good exercise. 🙂
Sounds like something I should try!😎 Your prolific output is an inspiration!!!
I like to present myself with little exercises or challenges several times a year. Keeps the brain going. Being prolific is mostly a matter of ignoring all other responsibilities. Ha!
Congratulations, Bob. You leave a few layers to consider in this piece.
There’s always room for more – time, space, layers. 🙂
Great work on this, Robert. I very much enjoy the understated simplicity of the piece, both in the apparent subject and the length of the writing, contrasted with the immensity that it actually represents. Beautiful.
Thanks very much! I’ve discovered that great depth can be found in the simplest objects and concepts. All we have to do is look. 🙂
I completely agree. You do a great job of conveying this concept. Bravo.
🙂
You know I can never resist the moon…(K)
Neither can I. Why would anyone want to?
What a gorgeous portrait you render in flame!
Just trying to use the kindling. 🙂
Good for stirring one’s thoughts at dusk …! (Tried leaving a comment on Red Eft but it didn’t take apparently.)
One of my favorite times to build a fire!
