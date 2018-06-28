23 thoughts on “Poem Up at Red Eft Review

  6. Great work on this, Robert. I very much enjoy the understated simplicity of the piece, both in the apparent subject and the length of the writing, contrasted with the immensity that it actually represents. Beautiful.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.