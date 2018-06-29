And Sometimes You Say No
Perhaps I’m getting cantankerous in my dotage, unwilling to admit that I can’t expect good things to continue coming my way, and should consider settling for what’s offered. After all, the age reel isn’t rewinding, and my inbox is not exactly buzzing with publication offers. There are more funerals than weddings in my future. I limp. Each day is indeed a blessing but my remaining minutes do not feel unconstrained. Far from it.
A few months ago I received an acceptance email from a chapbook publisher affiliated with a literary journal that had published one of my poems. The chapbook is strong, I think, and I felt good about the acceptance, until I read the one-sided contract. You can guess which side received the greater benefit. I emailed a reply asking for clarifications, and received one back the next day. To sum it up: the publisher would deign to publish me, but I’d bear responsibility for all promotion beyond their announcements on social media. Furthermore, their standard policy was to provide no review copies, and I would have to meet their minimum pre-publication sales order in order to be published. I could deal with these annoyances if there were hope of some payment, but in this case payment would be limited to 12% of the initial print run, which would likely run from 40 to 100 copies. So let’s say I was one of the fortunates who merited a 100-copy printing (which, to be frank, is on the low end). My total payment would consist of twelve copies, out of which I would need to provide any copies sent to reviewers, leaving me with oh, let’s say nine or ten to sell at readings. Chances are after a couple of readings, I’d have no chapbooks remaining, and would need to purchase additional copies from the publisher if I wanted to sell more. But under their terms, I’d receive only a 30% discount. Bear in mind that bookstores generally require a 40% discount to sell a book – they have to make something on the transaction. The publisher’s price was $14, so each consignment sale through a bookstore would net a loss of $1.40 per book. Uh, no. I may be a poet, but I can add and subtract, and I will not a) pay a publisher to publish my work, b) lose money merely to see my words in print, or c) work for free (I’m willing to do my part, but the publisher must also function as more than just a printer).
What to do? Stay on the same track? Submitting to publishers, and then on the rare occasion a manuscript is accepted, peruse the publisher’s terms and sign only if they’re agreeable? Self-publish? I haven’t wanted to take on the headaches of self-publishing, but am leaning in that direction more and more. I have two chapbooks scheduled for release during the next year, and am grateful to the publishers for offering good terms to their writers. But after these are in print, what course should I take?
I suspect they need you more than you need them. Why, may I ask, do you limp?
Alas, I haven’t attained that status. I injured my hip last fall while working on my rural property, which exacerbated an old knee injury. The double whammy! And of course I ignored the hip until it was impossible to do so. The physical therapy regimen hasn’t helped much, but now that I’ve received a proper diagnosis, things may go better.
I wish you well
Thanks, Derrick.
I appreciate your sharing this Robert. I feel like this is a world I’m on the edge of. I’m not sure if it’s discouraging or “the way it is”. I tell people and I’m sure you have, I don’t write poetry for fortune and fame. But you want to reach people. I can certainly understand that when you work as hard as you do at writing, you should have some compensation (money?). Hmmm. I’ll be looking at other comments here…
It’s not so much the compensation as the feeling of being taken advantage of. Those publishers who assume no risk whatsoever, who rely solely on the writers to promote and sell, and who won’t sell author copies at a discount allowing a minimal profit at the very least, are doing just that in my eyes. There’s a difference between publishing and printing, and I consider these so-called publishers to be more like printers.
I formed my own little publishing imprint for a while. I published a chapbook of my own work and published other people’s as well. The problem with self-publishing or or using a small publisher is promotion and distribution. Bigger publishers have distribution networks, and media links and trying to replicate this is difficult and can take a long time to build up. While self-publishing has a good and noble heritage if you want your work to get out there it will take a lot of work. My first (and only) collection was published by another publisher, but it was left to me to do all the promotional work and even send review copies out. I think my book sold about 100 copies in the end. The main problem with publishing poetry books, that if you self-publish or use a specialist publisher, which are the only choices for a lot of poets these days, it is often left to the poet to do the promotional work. It sucks, but that is the sad reality of it. If you can find a publisher that can help promote your work that would be great, but I don’t know how many there are that still do this. I live in another country so I don’t know what your poetry market is like there, but here the situation isn’t wonderful.
Most chapbook publishers don’t have distribution deals. The larger small presses that distribute and market well are thus far not interested in my work. I was approached by one of these, but in the end the publisher lost interest. I’m aware of how difficult selling poetry can be, but have a decent track record of sales, and am willing to work at it. But I’m not interested in becoming a “volunteer” employee for publishers who don’t reciprocate. I’m done with one-sided deals. Having said that, while I’m contemplating self-publishing chapbooks, full-length books are another matter. I won’t take that path.
Your work is very good. It’s a shame you can’t get a good publisher.
I’ve been very fortunate in finding and working with good people. But the others, the ones whose terms are clearly one-sided, are another thing.
Dink Press, Silver Birch Press, Platypus Press and the Origami Poems Project have all been stellar. They’re all very different, but are professional in their respective approaches.
I agree with your assessment of your situation.
“the feeling of being taken advantage of” and “a ‘volunteer’ employee” pretty much sum it up.
I’m fine with payment in copies, provided the author discounts for additional copies are decent. But the “we’re doing you a favor” attitude is grating, to say the least.
What you report is ridiculous, Bob. I strongly encourage you to try self-publishing. I belong to the Open Heart Project, an online mindfulness/Buddhist community founded by New York Times bestselling author Susan Piver. She grew so weary of and disheartened by dealing with publishers that she has just self-published her latest book, “The Four Noble Truths of Love,” and seems to be effectively mobilizing those of us who value her work to get the word out. Maybe you could, too!
Mostly I just want something to take to readings and conferences/workshops. Chapbooks are ideal, as they tend to be inexpensive.
I am by no means knowledgeable about poetry, Robert, but have recently self-published a memoir with Amazon. After a number of rejections from agents, whose comments were that I did not have a large enough author platform, I gave up. I found an excellent cover designer and a formatter, and voila, I have my story in print. Like you, I had no desire to be a “volunteer employee.” But it does make me wonder just what agents and publishers do for their cut. I’m not in it for fame and fortune either, but am pleased that my name and story are out there. Best of luck to you. I really like your poetry.
Thanks, Mary Jo. I may have a sufficiently large author platform, but agents don’t take on poets. 🙂 Amazon is not a good fit for me, but I know several folks who’ve reported good results. But who knows what the future brings?
Are you familiar with Ocotillo Review and Kalisto Gaia Press? I believe that both publish poetry.
Thanks for this, Mary Jo. I actually have a poem coming out in Kallisto Gaia’s Texas Poetry Calendar, which ships next month, but have never submitted to Ocotillo Review. Another one to try!
I appreciate today’s post so much, Bob, and echo most of the above comments. Much to think about (being in the same boat so to speak) – thanks for this!
I think we’re sharing paddles, Lynne!
Being an author myself, I understand the frustrations when it comes to publishing. I have self-published. A person shouldn’t have to pay exorbitant fees for going the traditional route.
Thanks for reblogging, Cyndi!
Don’t do it! Don’t participate in slave labor! :3
Not much chance of that happening. 🙂
I have self-published all of my books, which have been 5 throughout the years. I felt that since I have to do most of the marketing and I wanted a long lifespan for my books I may as well self-publish. I haven’t had any regrets at all! You write lovely poetry!
Thanks for sharing your experience, Alexis. It is a dilemma.
Interesting read – good mind-setting info. I will again someday dig into publishing options … my sense of it all is to delay till I am ready to do the promoting … your feedback here firms up those inclinations!
Promoting and marketing are huge time sinks. I’d love to avoid them, but in this age it’s not possible. It would be pleasant to find publishers willing to share the load. Anyone can print a book and announce it’s availability on social media. But few seem willing to go beyond that.
I have no publishing experiencing so I can’t offer you much. However, I am glad that you’re looking out for yourself and refuse to be walked upon. I hope you find a publisher for your chapbooks.
I guess I’m at that stage in life where I find it easy to say no to bad offers.
Hold out Bob! Your words are worth it. Finding a publisher is like finding a partner. Say no to anyone who insults your worth. ‘Buy me a drink. Tell me I’m beautiful and don’t expect a thing without a serious long term commitment.’ 😉
With a little work you can do much better than that at Office Max or Office Depot. The last set I got printed was 20 copies and had a hundred pages with a clear plastic cover and spiral binding. With my max perks card and a coupon discount they came to around $9.00 each! I get them printed full half size with a black and white photo cover. It is a great way to self publish.
Dwight
I have no advice to give… I can only say your words are worth saving for the right media/deals.
So interesting and useful to hear about this. It sounds like a bad deal, i think you should walk, and keep looking!
That’s daylight robbery! I would go down the self-publish/self-marketing route Robert. The self-publishing might be a bit of a pain but the marketing is just a case of remembering to blow your own trumpet as loud as you can – something that most people find difficult. Good luck whichever route you decide to take, your poems deserve to be read :O)
