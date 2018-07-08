Forgotten
Is it simply forgotten
or not remembered?
My father coughs
through his days,
asking for answers
only his brother knows.
Some books are better
read from the end,
he says. I don’t know
what to do.
He tries to spell his name
but the letters elude him,
teetering between symbol
and thought and choice.
The chair tips over
when I lean too far back,
replacing memories
with hardwood
and a new bruise
coloring my thoughts.
This word, that one.
A face, the date.
Last Tuesday’s crumb.
The floor accepts us all.
“Forgotten” first appeared in ISACOUSTIC* in January 2018.
The longing in these lines alone touched me deeply.
“My father coughs
through his days,
asking for answers
only his brother knows.”
Peace, Robert. You write of your father with a gifted pen. You honor him brilliantly.
Thank you, Tre. I wrote this several years ago, after he mistook me for one of his brothers. A difficult transition…
You’re most welcome. I understand the mistaken identity. My Great-Grandmother, when she was ailing and failing, she often thought I was my older cousin. It used to hit me pretty hard.
This is an exceptional read.
The first few times were the hardest. In the end, I was happy to be mistaken for one of my favorite uncles, as Dad adored him.
I agree. trE said it perfectly. Lovely, touching poem, Robert.
I’m so pleased you both feel that way. Thank you.
Great poem!
Thanks very much!
Tender and lovely. I especially like the closing line, “The floor accepts us all.”
Thank you, Joan. The floor does not discriminate.
So touching
Thanks very much, Beth.
Fine expression of that special kind of pain that comes only from watching a parent slip into dementia. I’ve been there, and yes, “The floor accepts us all.” Like the rest of this fine poem, this line resonates with me in a way I can’t explain.
Thanks, Alan. I think we all share that floor at one time or another.
Yes, that’s it!
This:
“and a new bruise
coloring my thoughts.”
New bruises, new colors…
“A new bruise coloring my thoughts” love it! And that chair, now there’s a writing seat.
It was my dad’s chair, of course, but I’ve had it for many years now. We creak together these days…
I like the collection of moments strung together in this one. A patchwork that creates an overall image.
My life resembles a patchwork – a little of this, something of that, and not necessarily logical. 🙂
Your words have a way of pulling on my heartstrings, always gently playing a tune for me, and your finale strummed my cello’s high notes.
“This word, that one.
A face, the date.
Last Tuesday’s crumb.
The floor accepts us all.”
Some endings seem to be more difficult than others. Very nicely done. You’re right the floor accepts it all!!
Dwight
Your work is so beautiful, and you write with such grace and care, I always love reading your poetry. “The floor accepts us all.” The way you write about that finality is actually really beautiful to me, because it speaks of almost an embrace, a home-going to a loving and fully accepting mother. I love it being written this way.
You are a master. So moving and beautifully observed and some how humourous too. I’m not sure if it is worse for the person at this stage or to be the loved one who can’t change things, but no doubt you helped by being there and treating him with the dignity you have shown with these words.
Very moved by this. Thankyou Robert 💟
A moment of synchronicity for me – this replicates the conversation I had yesterday with a relative struggling post-stroke
Great piece – expressive and filled such painful imagery depicting an individuals mental decay. Really enjoyed reading. Have a great day.
