Well Pump

To be within, yet without: the rootless seed.

Staring through glass, we see only the surface

sliced thin like cell-thick specimen slides.

I dream of knowing, of inclusion.

The well pump is fried, but only thieves

return our calls. How to deflect the lure

of complicity? Stack stone, observe clouds.

Tap the cistern. Absorb its hollow tune.

* * *

“Well Pump” first appeared in January 2018 in Amethyst Review.

Many thanks to editor Sarah Law for accepting it.