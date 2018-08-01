Palinode (Texas, cedar, misery)

More than repression, more than fate and the captive idiom. More

than denial. More than the juniper’s red wind, the grackles’ flocked

effervescence. More. My friend lives on clay and I, on stone. How

to express stability’s process, the jurisdiction of pollen? The warbler

suffers no choice but that of extinction; it requires. It breathes. It

feeds, it sings and yet we come to excision. Destruction, with no

thought to consequence. Wet clay expands. Stone is constant.

Stone is constant but harbors no thought to permanence. We are

its mineral, pressing for wisdom and the eternal: to gain entrance.

Look closely. The juniper berry is a cone whose scales have merged.

I seek space and find habitat bounded in half-truths and careless

talk as the north wind broadcasts microspores throughout my

neighborhood. Inhale and know the power of propagation. Helpless

in its path, we think only to escape.

We think only to escape and instead wear misery in the attempt.

Crusted eyes, raw throats. Diminished patience. Our neighbor

chain-sawed his female cedar years ago, but his discomfort continued

unabated. The Juniper Hairstreak butterfly overwinters as a chrysalis.

Golden Cheek Warblers nest among its limbs. I flavor food with its

berries, relish the shade in July, the fragrance, year-round. Celebrating

coexistence, we sneeze. My saw lies still.

“Palinode (Texas, cedar, misery) first appeared in isacoustic* in January 2018. I am grateful to editor Barton Smock for taking my work.