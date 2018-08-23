Jeff Schwaner considers the perspectives of houses, of owls…
The Link
At dusk the house blinks, as if it is just waking up
Though like an owl, its eyes were open all day
And the house only sleeps deeply for about eleven seconds
At a time. Like the owl, the house can rest
Half its brain more fully by closing one eye.
How the house’s dreams must differ from ours–
What would our dreams be like if we could see only
What our left brain or right brain most desired?
Like the house, the owl knows nothing beyond
Containment. Its mouth is small and full of earth.
Like the house, the owl makes its home
Close to the dense trees where the paths
Are too narrow for larger things to bother it,
Blends in with its surroundings. Why do we
Think the owl is wise and the house empty
Of soul? Even its rapidly beating heart, matching
That of…
