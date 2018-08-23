Translations from the English

The Link

At dusk the house blinks, as if it is just waking up

Though like an owl, its eyes were open all day

And the house only sleeps deeply for about eleven seconds

At a time. Like the owl, the house can rest

Half its brain more fully by closing one eye.

How the house’s dreams must differ from ours–

What would our dreams be like if we could see only

What our left brain or right brain most desired?

Like the house, the owl knows nothing beyond

Containment. Its mouth is small and full of earth.

Like the house, the owl makes its home

Close to the dense trees where the paths

Are too narrow for larger things to bother it,

Blends in with its surroundings. Why do we

Think the owl is wise and the house empty

Of soul? Even its rapidly beating heart, matching

That of…