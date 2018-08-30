Feeling Squeezed at the Grocery Store I Conclude that the Propensity to Ignore Pain is Not Necessarily Virtuous, but Continue Shopping and Gather the Ingredients for Ham Fried Rice because That’s What I Cook When My Wife is Out-of-Town and I’m Not in the Mood for Italian, and Dammit I’m Not Ill, Merely a Little Inconvenienced, and Hey, in the 70’s I Played Football in Texas, and When the Going Gets Tough…
I answer work email in the checkout line. Drive home, take two aspirin.
Place perishables in refrigerator. Consider collapsing in bed. Call wife.
Let in dog. Drive to ER, park. Provide phone numbers. Inhale. Exhale.
Repeat. Accept fate and morphine. Ask for lights and sirens, imagine the
seas parting. On the table, consider fissures and cold air, windows and
hagfish. Calculate arm-length, distance and time. Expect one insertion,
receive another. Dissonance in perception, in reality. Turn head when
asked. Try reciting Kinnell’s “The Bear.” Try again, silently this time.
Give up. Attempt “Ozymandias.” Think of dark highways. Wonder about
the femoral, when and how they’ll remove my jeans. Shiver uncontrollably.
The events in this poem took place five years ago. Life is good.
Resonant. 🙂
Thank you, Anna Marie!
So much to enjoy in this snapshot portrait from the wonderful Okaji.
Thanks so much for reblogging!
I’m glad life is good now but I love how you’ve captured the detached resignation into fate, how illness comes on us unwelcome when we’re just trying to buy the ingredients for ham fried rice, just trying to unload groceries. A shit day turned into another ponderous poem. Way to recycle.
It was quite the day, punctuated by my wife driving 130 miles to get to the hospital, and hitting a deer. Much more frantic for her.
Ugh! Those days of life….make great writing material 😜
Especially when you survive them! 😛
Not to mention the deer. Certainly glad all turned out well for you, anyway, Bob.
I still feel sorry for the deer. Bad timing, all around.
I am so glad you survived your illness, and that your wife was also spared during the collision. Here’s hoping for at least another five times five years.
Thanks, Christine. It’s been a great five years, full of ups and downs and all the in betweens. But we’re still here!
Glad you added that little note at the end of the poem, Bob! The title grabbed me right away and wow, what a great poem! Was it written close to the time of the crisis or much later?
It was drafted about eleven months after, at the Napa Valley Writing Conference. We were charged with writing 10-line poems in that particular workshop that week, and, well, I was tired of the constriction. Hence the title. 🙂
Ayeyaya. Thankfully you are on higher ground. Change in seasons means new things to write about. =)
Thanks, D. That was most definitely the start of a change in seasons!
Reblogged this on SLHARPERPOETRY and commented:
Human of extraordinary survival and dearest friend, poet Robert Okaji, gives me much to celebrate today! Happy 5th Anniversary! You rock! 💖
Thanks for reblogging, Ms. H. I’m grateful to have had these five years!
Wow, gripping tale. I just wrote about pain yesterday. Glad you’re ok!
Thank you!
I’m not of the opinion that one must suffer to create great art, but I’m glad in this case you got a wonderful poem out of it. I’m glad you’re OK, too.
You trying to recite poetry while drugged did make me chuckle a bit because I could imagine it so well. My mom had hospital psychosis in January–and it was horrible and upsetting–but her delusions were also so funny.
I don’t mind having experienced it, but would prefer not to do so again. Funny thing is that one of the drugs they used was an amnesiac, but I recalled everything. The cardiologist found that interesting. Oh, my dad had some interesting delusions in the hospital!
“Dissonance in perception, in reality” might be an understatement. I think I, too, would shiver uncontrollably! My experience with ERs is of an altered reality, a relinquishing of any control (of drugs, of reliable recall poetic or otherwise). Reading this and the comments, I come back to your dog – waiting unaware. Reality continues, even when out of reach.
Thanks for explaining that title!
I was on a table being worked on 30 seconds after walking into ER, and shortly after was whisked across town and rushed into the heart cath center. Talk about alternate realities! The only thing I had control over was asking for lights and sirens in the ambulance. The EMT said “we don’t usually use them for heart attack victims,” and I said, yeah, but I’m asking. So they did. Hey, I wanted that experience if I was going to ride in an ambulance! 🙂
Ah, going in style!
All things considered, it was a highlight of the evening. 🙂
Powerful stuff… glad you are here.
I am too, Daniel. Breath has never seemed so precious…
ah, you had me going, there …
It was an interesting, to say the least, evening.
Hospital hallucinations: my grandmother thought that my mom had inflated like a balloon and floated up to the ceiling. Grandma was quite amused…Like the way the images create the feeling of being there more than a detailed description could.
My dad’s involved talking photographs.
