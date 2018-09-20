Rice

image

Yesterday’s rain informs me I’m born of luck and blended
strands, of hope and words forged before a common tongue emerged.

Of my first two languages only one still breathes.

The other manifests in exile, in blurred images and hummed tunes.

Rice is my staple. I eat it without regarding its English etymology,
its transition from Sanskrit to Persian and Greek, to Latin, to French.

Flooding is not mandatory in cultivation, but requires less effort.

Rice contains arsenic, yet I crave its polished grains.

In my monolingual home we still call it gohan, literally cooked rice, or meal.
The kanji character, bei, also means America.

Representing a field, it symbolizes abundance, security, and fertility.

Three rice plants tied with a rope. Many. Life’s foundation.

To understand Japan, look to rice. To appreciate breadth, think gohan.
Humility exemplified: sake consists of rice, water and mold.

The words we shape predicate a communion of aesthetics.

Miscomprehension inhabits consequence.

* * *

“Rice” has appeared here twice before, and is included in my chapbook-length work, The Circumference of Other, published in Ides, a one-volume collection of fifteen chapbooks published by Silver Birch Press and available on Amazon.com.

image

16 thoughts on “Rice

  2. Just as rice is welcome on my plate again and again, you can keep bringing this poem to the table again and again. Today’s grabber for me is the arsenic and crave pairing … I’ll ponder that over lunch, over rice. (A weekly whopping batch ensures darn near daily servings; definitely a staple, arsenic cannot deter.)

    • I read somewhere that arsenic is more prevalent in rice grown where cotton was once raised. I can’t remember if that’s due to the pesticides or the cotton. I think the pesticides. But yes, rice is something I can’t entirely avoid. It’s in my DNA, so to speak.

      • Louisiana rice reportedly has more arsenic than rice from other areas … I buy Lundberg rice – from California. I’ve read that a little bit of arsenic is beneficial …
        All I know for sure is I feel better while eating rice and after my rice fix following days off my usual eating patterns. GOOD stuff!!

