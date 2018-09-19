Theology of Carrots

Theology of Carrots

We hide our best
underground

plumed by ornamental
headpieces

allowing the wisdom
of taproots

to prosper
in darkness.

“Theology of Carrots” first appeared here in September 2017.

9 thoughts on “Theology of Carrots

  2. This poem would seem to be the opposite of my essence: letting my better artistic side blossom while hiding what I see as my creativity’s essential flaws and fatigued spots (my “yet-to-be” wise places?) to heal in the darkness? Something along those lines. So if this poem is autobiographical, no wonder I learn so much from your work! You teach as you scratch…

