Theology of Carrots Posted on September 19, 2018 by robert okaji Theology of Carrots We hide our best underground plumed by ornamental headpieces allowing the wisdom of taproots to prosper in darkness. "Theology of Carrots" first appeared here in September 2017.
It is in fact nearly time for carrot cake
It is, indeed!
This poem would seem to be the opposite of my essence: letting my better artistic side blossom while hiding what I see as my creativity’s essential flaws and fatigued spots (my “yet-to-be” wise places?) to heal in the darkness? Something along those lines. So if this poem is autobiographical, no wonder I learn so much from your work! You teach as you scratch…
My creativity’s strength and flaws seem to merge quite often. Sometimes underground, sometimes in the light.
I am becoming obsessed with your blog lol
You’re are ridiculously creative
But not in a ridiculous way 🤔 you know what I meant
Ha! Yes, I took your comment in the way you meant. 🙂
Thank you. You have made my day!
Maybe they can see in the dark, too?
