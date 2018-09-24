All Eyes on Austin

Posted on by

Fellow Texans, take note!

MHR poets Bessie Senette and Robert Okaji join Editor Clare L. Martin at Malvern Books in Austin on Saturday, October 20th, at 7 p.m.

More about Bessie here: https://thebayoumystic.com/

More about Robert here: https://robertokaji.com/

More about Clare here: http://clarelmartin.com

3 thoughts on “All Eyes on Austin

