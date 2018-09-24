All Eyes on Austin

Fellow Texans, take note!
MHR poets Bessie Senette and Robert Okaji join Editor Clare L. Martin at Malvern Books in Austin on Saturday, October 20th, at 7 p.m.
More about Bessie here: https://thebayoumystic.com/
More about Robert here: https://robertokaji.com/
More about Clare here: http://clarelmartin.com
AWESOME! You so completely rock!
Wish I could be there… 😦
LikeLike
Looking forward to this!
LikeLike
Thanks for sharing, this looks awesome. What are you most excited for at this event?
LikeLike