Still Hands (Cento)
I let it burn, rooted as it is. Now
nothing else keeps my eyes
in the cloud – get close to a star,
and there you are, in the sun.
What about all the little stones,
sitting alone in the moonlight?
Silence complicates despair.
I have believed so long in the magic
of names and poems,
and I know that you would take
the still hands to dryness and
loose rocks, where the light
re-immerses itself. It’s not the story
I want. We cannot live on that.
* * *
Credits:
Sharon Wevill, Julia de Burgos, Francis Ponge, Mary Oliver,
Alberto de Lacerda, Robert Hass, HD, Jacques Dupin, Francesca Abbate, George Oppen.
“I have believed so long in the magic
of names and poems” don’t let those still hands touch my dreams and fantasies,
A Robert Hass line!
I read this a number of times. It’s so, so good.
Thank you, Arbie. I’m so pleased you like it.
Love this from the middle: What about all the little stones, / sitting alone in the moonlight? //
Silence complicates despair.
I applaud the “complicate” – silence indeed a catalyst in processing despair, often (in my experience) a catalyst causing the despair – I guess it’s what we DO with the silence. The image of stones simply sitting in moonlight (and implied silence) seems a summons.
Thanks, Jazz. The source poems were rich fields from which to harvest. Sometimes I think I’ve lived too long in silence.
Your poetry breaks the silence a little at a time … with help from Scarecrow!
Thanks, Jazz. Scarecrow should come out more often, but he’s rather reticent. Except when he’s not. 🙂
I read this several times and, each time, I found something deeper and more moving within. A beautifully crafted piece of writing Robert :O) x
Thanks very much! You’ve lifted my day.
I’m so glad :O) xx
🙂
