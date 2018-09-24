Still Hands (Cento)

Still Hands (Cento)

I let it burn, rooted as it is. Now
nothing else keeps my eyes

in the cloud – get close to a star,
and there you are, in the sun.

What about all the little stones,
sitting alone in the moonlight?

Silence complicates despair.
I have believed so long in the magic

of names and poems,
and I know that you would take

the still hands to dryness and
loose rocks, where the light

re-immerses itself. It’s not the story
I want. We cannot live on that.

* * *

Credits:
Sharon Wevill, Julia de Burgos, Francis Ponge, Mary Oliver,
Alberto de Lacerda, Robert Hass, HD, Jacques Dupin, Francesca Abbate, George Oppen.

12 thoughts on “Still Hands (Cento)

  3. Love this from the middle: What about all the little stones, / sitting alone in the moonlight? //
    Silence complicates despair.
    I applaud the “complicate” – silence indeed a catalyst in processing despair, often (in my experience) a catalyst causing the despair – I guess it’s what we DO with the silence. The image of stones simply sitting in moonlight (and implied silence) seems a summons.

