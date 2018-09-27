The Sky Refutes East and West
Here, the horizon lingers.
The open eye, the mouth’s shape.
A hoop, the circle without iris.
Does the screech owl acknowledge latitude and hemisphere?
The Semitic alphabet contained no vowels, thus O
emerged as a consonant with a pupil, morphing into a dotted ring,
and later, with the Greeks, an unembellished circle (which of course
they cracked open and placed at the end). The female lays eggs
on the remnants of earlier meals lining the bottom of her den.
If you listen at night you might hear the purring of a feathered
cat (the Texas screech owl’s call varies from that of its eastern cousins).
The difference between sphere and ball.
To pronounce the Phoenician word for eye, sing the lowest note possible,
then drop two octaves. They usually carry prey back to their nests.
Screech owls are limited to the Americas.
Coincidence and error, the circumference of other.
***
“The Sky Refutes East and West” was first published in Prime Number Magazine, and also appears in my chapbook The Circumference of Other, included in Ides: A Collection of Poetry Chapbooks (Silver Birch Press, 2015). It made its first appearance here in May 2016.
Horizon as an open eye is magical … envisioning the screech owl peering out, anticipating dark approach (the closing of that eye, opening the owl’s opportunities).
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love your poetic insights, S. J.! While I always feel moved to gush over Sir Robert’s masterpieces, sometimes you say what needs saying better than I could hope to do! Thanks for your beautiful participation in our vibrant little poetic community! ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah, my thanks to the poetic community – wonderful to have stimulating poems as daily nudges!!
LikeLike
I do love those little owls!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Owls and linguistics… must be an Okaji Sensei poem! 6 stars out of 5.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But no mention of Star Wars…
LikeLike
This is transporting, Robert. Thank you. It resonates with my experience.
LikeLike
Marvellous musings
LikeLike