Tell it Slant: How to Write a Wise Poem, essay by Camille Dungy

Few essays on writing poetry grab me by the collar, slam me against the wall, and say “Listen, dammit!” But this one did.
Camille Dungy’s words sear through the fog. She tells it slant. She tells it true. She explains how some masters have done it. If you’ve not read her poetry, seek it out. You’re in for a treat. If you have the good fortune to attend a lecture or reading by her, do so. She’s energetic, wise and kind. She knows.
http://www.poetryfoundation.org/article/247926
Last posted in April 2017.
I think the Atwood poem dazzles us suddenly. So I don’t follow the logic there.
Oh, I think the space within the poem – that slight break – does the trick.
Ah, the breath. I see.
At least that’s how it works for me.
wow
It’s a fantastic article, offering great insight.
YES
Camille KNOWS!
