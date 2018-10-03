SLHARPERPOETRY

Reach

Reach for me, for I am

not made of this

fleshy shell; I am deeper.

Reach to the beyond-bone of me,

to the warm & ancient

dark of me.

Find where all my unsaying

resides & swells nameless,

& with your tongue, teach me

to speak. Reach

into the buried of me, stoke

& survey the embers

of my death-preceded devouring,

score my borders,

& till my soil nitrogenous.

Then let me be a sieve for your waters,

& for the salt of your deep,

the belly of hope.