Stephanie L. Harper’s poem sizzles!
Reach
Reach for me, for I am
not made of this
fleshy shell; I am deeper.
Reach to the beyond-bone of me,
to the warm & ancient
dark of me.
Find where all my unsaying
resides & swells nameless,
& with your tongue, teach me
to speak. Reach
into the buried of me, stoke
& survey the embers
of my death-preceded devouring,
score my borders,
& till my soil nitrogenous.
Then let me be a sieve for your waters,
& for the salt of your deep,
the belly of hope.
Darling, where is the part to take a cold shower… Suddenly it’s getting very hot in here..
Hot in Herre Nelly
Hot in Herre Nelly
It is a bit warm.
