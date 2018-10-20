This Island Is a Stone
Raking the sand, I leave only the infinite
trickling behind; our first bed bore your
parents’ memories. This one grows weeds. The
heavenly bamboo (a shrub and not a grass)
issues white petals and inedible red fruit. My
fingertip callouses have softened from disuse;
coyotes no longer answer my yips and howls.
Who replies to liars anyway? A snail’s love
dart impales the object of its affection, but
often inconveniently. This is not a metaphor
for bad sex, but a means of transferring an
allohormone. Today the overburdened creeks
erode their banks and 492 seconds after
departing the sun a ray greets my lawn. I snap
the towel at the fly on the door, but miss
again. The once sacred now lies open and
emptied; a few months ago my father could not
remember my birthdate although he recognized
the season. Some totals may never satisfy.
If I collect my life’s accumulated wastings, will
that sum temper me or merely accentuate the
fool? Nothing is as it seems. We mark our
remaining days with unread books. These
waves are plotted creases, this island is a stone.
“This Island Is a Stone” was published in MockingHeart Review in September 2017. I am grateful to editor Clare L. Martin for publishing this piece. As luck has it, I’m reading with Clare and Bessie Senette on Saturday, October 20, at 7:00 p.m. at Malvern Books in Austin.
The little detail – 492 Seconds – really got me, this is a fantastic poem. Thanks
Thanks very much! The truth speaks to us in these little details.
Stirring on many levels – among them a reminder that the 10 boxes of books in the back of my car really need to be unloaded at Half Price Books – they were never going to be read, and they took up space needed for new possibilities. I’m struck by the weeds you mention, wondering if they produce blooms as pretty as the bindweed everyone tries to get rid of (and I keep photographing). Nothing is as it seems, indeed a truth.
My life is full of unread books! I have good intentions…
“A snail’s love
dart impales the object of its affection, but
often inconveniently. This is not a metaphor…”
What gorgeous enjambment here!
Thank you, Ms. H. I’m so pleased you noticed!
A beautiful, touching poem, Robert. All the details. . .
Thank you, Merril. I seem to find the big truths in the smallest details.
That’s where they live.
Apparently so! 🙂
I’ve been to Japan, and I thought these scenes were to represent the tops of mountains peeking through clouds.
That certainly makes sense to me, Walt, but I think they have multiple connotations – they eye of the beholder, and all that.
Life. Life. Life. Thank you. Your work grounds me.
You have made my day. Thank you!
You know I had to look up “allohormone,” right?😁
Ha! Poetry is hazardous that way!
