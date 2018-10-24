Every Drop
Your light singes my roots
even deep underground, where
worms revel in your joy
and all the days’ secrets line up
awaiting their turn to kneel and
unwrap their daily truths in the
comfort of the chambered soil.
If I were a seed, I would wait
for your touch before sprouting,
and only then would I surge
to the surface, swallowing
your gift. Greedy but grateful,
I’d open, drink every drop.
Absolutely beautiful! My favorite part:
“If I were a seed, I would wait
for your touch before sprouting”
My favorite part, too. 🙂
For one so blessed as to taste such sustenance, there is no greed but that which is gratitude.
I love the imagery in this piece. Just lovely!
