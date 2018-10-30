Drawer of Possibilities
In the drawer of possibilities
you find stasis, the lure of the unknown.
To what should this hinged orb
be subservient? Or that wrinkled blade?
An egg, the bald potato. The sacrificial
carrot? To everything its purpose.
Like that light in the crook of the
altered frame, attracting the winged
beings. You, of course, serve nothing.
“Drawer of Possibilities” appeared in The New Reader in March 2018.
This reminds me of a similar drawer that we all have in the kitchen. The ‘everything’ drawer. The drawer for all the nick nacks and leftovers that don’t get classified elsewhere. Matches, pens, paper, paperclips, box of nails, thumb tacks, string….
Oh, yes. We have several of those drawers…
All I’ve got is ‘oooh! That’s what you call the junk drawer at your house! I prefer your nomenclature!’
One never knows what’ll emerge from that drawer!
In our house, we fear that That Drawer is a portal to another dimension because ‘what the heck is this even FOR?!??’ is the most common exclamation upon opening it! Always an adventure!
Scary, isn’t it? And to think that I had a reason, or thought I had a reason, for acquiring these unidentifiable objects!
