Dictionary of Dreams
You do not know their secret names.
Mine is the music of metal and wood.
Human voices behind walls.
Trapped in reds, in chiseled words.
And silence. Always silence.
Or the filtered woodwinds at dawn.
How to describe her body?
The quickness of night. Year’s demise.
A family of ghosts hidden in these halls.
“Dictionary of Dreams” was published in Kingdoms in the Wild in April 2018.
Breathtaking! I read it three times. I do not know what else to say.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! That you have read it more than once tells me all I could want to know!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent. BTW, I just bought your book. It isn’t easy to respond to these in ways that are not facile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much! We write these pieces and hope that they resonate with someone out there. It’s always such a pleasure to find out that yes, they’re speaking!
LikeLike
I really like this piece. Chiseled words and a family of ghosts sticks out for me as to the metaphor. Love the title as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Don.
LikeLike
Love this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dreams are mirrors to our minds…… and yes I wrote about my dream from last night…….
https://ivors20.wordpress.com/2018/10/27/cream-and-honey/
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are indeed, Ivor!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I each ones hall wow
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice poem
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much!
LikeLike