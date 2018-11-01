Two Poems Up at Red River Review

I somehow missed that my poems “Earth Keeps Spinning” and “Awaiting Thunder, He Dreams” were published by Red River Review in August 2018. Thank you, Michelle Hartman, for taking these.
Congratulations, Bob.
They are a fine matching pair. I could imagine “Awaiting Thunder, He Dreams” as a prologue to “Earth Keeps Spinning.”
Thanks, Ken. I believe they came from the same impulse.
Wonderful poems, Robert. The last line of “Awaiting Thunder” lingers.
Thank you, Merril. I’m glad that line resonates!
