I’m honored and delighted to report that my poem “Other” has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize by the editors of Bold + ItalicThe writing is everything, but it’s nice to know that someone out there in the world has responded to a piece. And as it turns out, my friend Kristine Brown was also nominated by Bold + Italic. Be sure to read her poem, too!

60 thoughts on "Poem Nominated for the Pushcart Prize

  24. I am going to get a Pushtrolley prize, I can feel it in my bones.

    It’s a worthy poem, I sense a hint of your decision to take you mother’s name in it, just a hunch from

    Which name rings truer — the father’s

    or that forged on the anviled other.

    & a rhyme too. Best of luck, remember, it”s the taking part that counts, everyone’s a winner blah blah, now go out there & break some hearts.

  25. Congratulation Robert, just as well I bought a bottle of red wine today.
    “Poetry is just the evidence of life. If your life is burning well, poetry is just the ash”
    — Leonard Cohen

