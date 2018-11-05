Poem Nominated for the Pushcart Prize

I’m honored and delighted to report that my poem “Other” has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize by the editors of Bold + Italic. The writing is everything, but it’s nice to know that someone out there in the world has responded to a piece. And as it turns out, my friend Kristine Brown was also nominated by Bold + Italic. Be sure to read her poem, too!
A well deserved nomination.
Thank you, Ellen. It’s an honor to be nominated.
Wow! Congratulations, Robert!
Thanks, Merril. You send these pieces out, just hoping they’ll land somewhere…
That is wonderful news! Congratulations!
Thank you very much!
You are welcome 🙂
Woohoo! Congratulations Robert, well deserved!
Thanks very much, Kim!
That’s fantastic Robert, congratulations :O) x
It really is, Lisa. Thank you.
commendable
accomplishment 🙂
Thanks very much!
Bob! Fantastic!
Thank you, Cate. These things are always unexpected, and thus quite pleasant. 🙂
Bravo for you! Superb!
Thanks, Jazz. From my Texas shack to India and beyond…
Moon and anvil – who’d’ve combined those except YOU?
It helps to be a little cracked. Ha!
Well done and congrats!
Thank you, Jonathan!
Congratulations!
Thanks, Andrew!
Your welcome!
Hope you win it!
Thank you, Nazir! The chances of winning are slim to none.The honor is in the nomination!
Good news. Congrats, Bob!
Thanks, Ken!
This is awesome, Robert! Congratulations!
Thanks, Tre!
You’re most welcome!
This is awesome Robert!!!! Congratulations!
Thanks very much. A pleasant surprise.
Congratulations on being nominated for the Pushcart! That’s great!
Thanks very much!
Congrats! How wonderful!
Than you, Sascha. It is wonderful, indeed.
Great news, Robert!
Thank you, Sarah. Life is good!
Well deserved!
Thank you, A.M. Much appreciated.
Congrats. Excellent poem, well deserved. Good luck
Thank you, Derrick. An honor and pleasant surprise.
How do we find this poem? I’m sorry, but I missed the post. Congratulations! Your work is deep and worthy. I want to READ this piece!
Thanks, Ruth Ann. Here’s a link to the poem: https://boldplusitalic.wordpress.com/issues/issue-01/p01/
How wonderful – and well earned.
Thanks very much, Susanne.
WOWSA!!!!
Thanks, Luanne!
CONGRATULATIONS, ROBERT! I’m in agreement with the other commenters who said “well-deserved.”
Thank you, Leslie!
I am going to get a Pushtrolley prize, I can feel it in my bones.
It’s a worthy poem, I sense a hint of your decision to take you mother’s name in it, just a hunch from
Which name rings truer — the father’s
or that forged on the anviled other.
& a rhyme too. Best of luck, remember, it”s the taking part that counts, everyone’s a winner blah blah, now go out there & break some hearts.
Thanks, Daniel. Oh, the elusive Pushtrolley! You have surmised correctly.
The most esoteric, prestigious award out there, so prestigious no one knows about it.
And of course the Trolley Committee never informs the winners…
They don’t trust the post office, but they do trust wind & ghosts.
More reliable, or so I hear.
For code & a virus.
Ha!
Congratulation Robert, just as well I bought a bottle of red wine today.
“Poetry is just the evidence of life. If your life is burning well, poetry is just the ash”
— Leonard Cohen
