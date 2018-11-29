Two Poems in Igxante: An Ontology

My poems “Ramekin” and “Windows: A Theology” have been published in the online anthology Igxante: An Ontology. I am grateful to editor Kate Morgan for taking these two pieces.
Congrats!
Thanks, Andrew!
You’re welcome.
Well done, Bob. Congratulations.
Thank you, Ken.
enjoyed reading your Ramekin
Thank you, Irena!
You need to give lessons on how to get up the nerve to apply…and where. But then yours are all so good they will find a published home anyway
Er submit
Oh, I just look for likely venues. It doesn’t take any nerve – mostly I expect rejection, which I’m quite used to. Duotrope is one of my prime sources, and I also use New Pages, and various groups on FB also point out possibilities. And it helps to have friends also looking for publication opportunities.
“So little to believe, everything to defy.”
Reading Camus’s ‘The Rebel’ at the moment & this suits it quite nicely. I suppose this would stand for following the Absurd.
It furthermore reminds me a little of Stevens’ ‘Le Mononcle de Mon Oncle’, the line “There is not nothing, no, no never nothing” in the 1st verse after the
Mother of Heaven, Regina of the clouds,
Scepter of sun, crown of the moon
which I suppose would be your window’s theology transmuted. (Sorry if I fudged the quotes, quoting from memory.)
I suppose it is a bit of a manifesto. Your Stevens quotes are pretty damned close – I pulled his Collected Poems from the shelf…
I quite like manifestos. I think we all have them in some capacity.
Mine tend to be a bit fragmented…
No doubt you’ve considered a proper manifesto of sorts? Or have you always tended toward a fragmentary, ever shifting or fragmented, but persisting manifesto?
Lovely my friend 💓
Congratulations!
Thank you!
Thanks for reblogging.
You’re welcome.
