Recording of My Poem “Prayer”

Death does not choose you at random.
It approaches at your pace, rumbling
downhill or floating in the air,
debris or dandelion fluff,
concealed yet evident.
Listen: a small cloud bumps another,
merging into one larger being —
can you hear its ecstasies?
All the world’s souls, gathered.
Death and it’s mysteries
So many mysteries. So many unanswered questions…
A relentless effort to untangle the mystery
It never ends.
Exactly
Magnifique texte sur la mort.
Merci
De rien. And thank you for reading it!
Et belle voix. Bonne soirée ou bonne journée
You’re very kind. Thank you.
Thanks for this. I just had a co-worker pass away unexpectedly. This is a bit of balm.
😢
I’m so sorry to hear that, Charles. It’s difficult to find reason in the inexplicable.
Yes, we’re always looking for patterns it seems. I wish we were content with the sunrise and sunset, the seasons. It doesn’t have to make sense. Just repeat.
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve wished for the same. But…
I love that simple directive: Listen. The closest we can come to the spirit world. The best we can do.
Simple, but all too often ignored!
I could listen to your voice for hours Robert; your reading of this lovely poem was just perfect :O) x
