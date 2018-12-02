Poem on WordPress Discover

In this article, Krista Stevens, a curator of the Discover site on WordPress, has selected my poem “Wind” as one of her five favorite posts of the year. Quite the honor! Thank you, Krista! She has selected quite a range of writing. Please read her other picks.

