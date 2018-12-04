The Larger Geometry: poems for peace

The Larger Geometry: poems for peace, is now available at Amazon. This anthology of poems that “uplift, encourage and inspire,” features poets from five countries and three continents. Published by the interfaith peaceCENTER of San Antonio, Texas, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All proceeds from the sale of this anthology go to benefit the peaceCENTER.

I’m pleased to have had a small role in selecting the poems.

Contributing poets include Lynne Burnett, Charlotte Hamrick, Daryl Muranaka, Stephanie L. Harper, Sudhanshu Chopra, Texas Poet Laureate Carol Coffee Reposa, Michael Vecchio, Rebecca Raphael and others. Oh, yes, a few of my poems appear here, too.

8 thoughts on “The Larger Geometry: poems for peace

    • It’s a great anthology! I was pleased to find so many familiar names among those selected – we used a blind selection process, and I was thus unaware of who’d written the pieces in front of me, except in a couple of instances.

