The Larger Geometry: poems for peace, is now available at Amazon. This anthology of poems that “uplift, encourage and inspire,” features poets from five countries and three continents. Published by the interfaith peaceCENTER of San Antonio, Texas, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All proceeds from the sale of this anthology go to benefit the peaceCENTER.
I’m pleased to have had a small role in selecting the poems.
Contributing poets include Lynne Burnett, Charlotte Hamrick, Daryl Muranaka, Stephanie L. Harper, Sudhanshu Chopra, Texas Poet Laureate Carol Coffee Reposa, Michael Vecchio, Rebecca Raphael and others. Oh, yes, a few of my poems appear here, too.
Happy to read about this and also happy to see some familiar faces…
It’s a great anthology! I was pleased to find so many familiar names among those selected – we used a blind selection process, and I was thus unaware of who’d written the pieces in front of me, except in a couple of instances.
This is s wonderful project. Congratulations, Robert!
It is, indeed, Tanya. I was honored to be asked to participate.
“uplift, encourage and inspire,” – that is worth money, for most of us it is.
Yes! A good message for this season.
Congrats, Bob, and thanks for the heads-up.
Thanks, Ken. I’m pleased it’s out!
