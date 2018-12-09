Mushrooms I Have Known
Reticent and tired, withdrawn,
dejected, I return.
Emerging overnight from nothing,
then withering back to zero.
Does light incite you?
The shade?
I walk by and say hello.
You do not speak.
This first appeared on the blog in April 2017.
This is exceptional, Robert!
“Does light incite you?
The shade?
I walk by and say hello.
You do not speak.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Tre! The mushrooms never reply, but I keep talking to them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha. They hear you. You’re welcome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful juxtaposed whimsy. So enjoyable. Thank you for sharing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for reading, Isabella!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even the mute mushrooms have their space only in the poet’s universe. Good.
LikeLike