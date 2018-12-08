“Scarecrow Believes” up at Vox Populi

My poem “Scarecrow Believes” is up at Vox Populi. Many thanks to editor Michael Simms for selecting this piece. I am grateful, as always, for Michael’s support.
My poem “Scarecrow Believes” is up at Vox Populi. Many thanks to editor Michael Simms for selecting this piece. I am grateful, as always, for Michael’s support.
Congrats on the placement, Bob.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Ken! It’s always a thrill.
LikeLike
Good to see Scarecrow given a podium.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scarecrow is quiet, but he gets around!
LikeLiked by 1 person