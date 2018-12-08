“Scarecrow Believes” up at Vox Populi

Posted on by

My poem “Scarecrow Believes” is up at Vox Populi. Many thanks to editor Michael Simms for selecting this piece. I am grateful, as always, for Michael’s support.

4 thoughts on ““Scarecrow Believes” up at Vox Populi

