Countdown, #2: Insomnia

My last five posts of 2018 are reruns of five of the most viewed posts on this site during the year. “Insomnia” seemed to strike a common chord among readers.
Insomnia
Lying awake
at two in the morning,
wondering
how a dog would suffer
sleeplessness –
silently, or with little
growls and snuffles,
scratching at its
padded bed
in exasperation,
circling, turning
back, again.
I roll to the left,
then to the right,
and flat on my back,
groaning at the pain
in my hip and the anger
of the day’s impending
bull on my shoulders,
and the looming
banshee cry
of that damned alarm.
Nice lines 💛
Thank you, Sultana!
Most welcome 👍
Awake when one must sleep, sleepy when one must be wide awake – do we have a definition of modern man?
Thanks, Nazir. I think we have that definition.
Great post 🙂
Thank you!
Been there … !
Ouch.
It’s not fun, but at least I’m not working full-time these days.
I love this one. My only salvation is no banshee alarm. Along with the achess & Pains comes retirement.
Thanks, Mary Jo. I haven’t quite managed to totally avoid alarms, but it’s close. 🙂
The banshees must all be banished from the planet and replaced with happy roosters! So say we all! 🐓⏰
Just not the goofy ones that crow at 3 a.m.
Those are robins.
Yep. My insomnia is like that, too. Great job!
Thank you. Insomnia is a blight!
Tell me about it. I play video games to help.
I can relate to this. Well described.
