Countdown, #1: Wind

My last five posts of 2018 are reruns of five of the most viewed posts on this site during the year. “Wind” benefitted from being featured on the WordPress Discover site, and is by far the most viewed post ever on the blog.
Wind
That it shudders through
and presages an untimely end,
that it transforms the night’s
body and leaves us
breathless and wanting,
petals strewn about,
messenger and message in one,
corporeal hosts entwined,
that it moves, that it blends,
that it withdraws and returns without
remorse, without forethought, that it
increases, expands, subtracts,
renders, imposes and releases
in one quick breath, saying
I cannot feel but I touch,
I cannot feel
* * *
“Wind” first appeared in Blue Hour Magazine and is included in my first chapbook, If Your Matter Could Reform.
wonderful choices, and happy new year to you, robert –
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Beth. Happy New Year!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perfect poem for a blustery NY Eve in San Angelo TX – wind in the night blew away the clouds & rain delivering sunshine … but forecast suggests also bringing a big chill! Let 2019 roar on in … brrr!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I’m enjoying watching the sun peek out from the clouds. But brr! Not looking forward to the chill.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy new year dear.<3
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same to you, Laleh. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
❤
LikeLiked by 2 people