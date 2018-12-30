Countdown, #3: Thirty-Five Years Later, I Raise My Hand

My last five posts of 2018 are reruns of five of the most viewed posts on this site during the year.
Thirty-Five Years Later, I Raise My Hand
In spring 1983 I enrolled in a poetry writing course thinking it might help improve my short fiction. I was a history major by default, had never taken a course in poetry, but believed, with absolutely no evidence, that I could write fiction. At the time I would have been hard-pressed to name five contemporary poets, even counting my professor. To be honest, the class struggled to hold my attention. Only about a quarter of the students seemed interested in writing, and the instructor was a bit, uh, tired. But for the first time in my life I read, really read, poetry. I fell in love with Galway Kinnell, Ai, James Wright and Carolyn Forche, to name just a few of my early enthusiasms. I wanted to write like them. So I wrote. And wrote. And wrote. Most of it was laughably bad, but somehow I managed to win an undergraduate poetry contest, which suggested that hope existed. Maybe someday, I thought, one of my poems will be published. This radical idea had never occurred to me before. Publication seemed to be the privilege of special people, and a lifetime of gathered fact revealed that I was unequivocably nothing special.
Early on in the semester, perhaps even in the first class, the professor asked how many of us thought we’d still be writing poetry in twenty years. I didn’t raise my hand. I didn’t know where I’d be in six months, much less what I’d be doing in twenty years. Since I’d realized late in the game that teaching was not for me, I had no job prospects, and few marketable skills, despite experience in chugging beer, manning sound-powered phones on a ship’s helicopter tower, scraping barnacles and bending rules. The world was limited. The world was limitless.
Another gray day
dividing the old and young
Oh, this aching hip!
A song from that time:
My parallel to your belief that publication wasn’t necessarily the privilege of special people was the realization that everything I’d ever read had been written by someone who was alive at the time. That seems idiotically obvious, but it allowed me to take the risk myself.
Oh, the things we don’t know…
Ah Robert, I started a poem in 1970, then life and other delusions occurred. When I was 60 I finished that one, and began again. I spent 43 years writing research and speeches, then rediscovered words. If it’s there it never leaves, just goes undercover. Yes, if only we knew, but then all life is a poem, I think somehow, if we can recognize the message….
Poetry exists everywhere! When I was young, I couldn’t see that fact.
This is very encouraging, I started writing last year after college, well I still feel publication is for the ‘special breed’ that I struggle to become but I see hope somewhere now…
Persistence is the key. Write, write more, revise, revise again. Keep revising. Work on your craft.
I, too, caught the writing bug in college after taking a creative writing course. Unfortunately a couple of years later I put it away for three decades. Now five years into my second try, I’m glad I have it back.
I don’t know why, but I’ve never been able to completely quit writing. Now, I can’t separate myself from it. It’s like air to me.
This piece is a message of hope to young writers,I have been able to deduce enthusiasm,persistence and the power of reading and learning from great minds.Love this great poet. I want to write better like you and hope to get to raise my hand too
For me, the joy, the satisfaction I derive, is manifested in the writing. Getting published is nice, but what drives me is the doing, the writing.
Glad you’ve kept at it.
It seems to have kept at me! 😁
“my empty hands are full
of memories and rhymes”
