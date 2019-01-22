Icarus
the answer is
not the history
of flight but
a question of
wings a notion
born of desperation
and fright each
quill ruffled by
the delicate tongue
of air can
only reflect this
fortune a dream
but never a
tragedy the gift
of gravity’s denial
Written probably in 1985 or 1986, this is the first poem I titled “Icarus.” After lurking in a drawer for decades, it made its first public appearance here on the blog in December 2017.
Thanks for sharing, beautiful writing.
Thanks very much.
I can’t remember if I told you this but your Icarus poems inspired my poem Twisted Myths 🙂
Ah! 😊
Love the wording: each / quill ruffled by / the delicate tongue / of air
Thanks, Jazz. One of the few poems of my youth that sounds like me. 🙂
