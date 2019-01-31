February 5th Reading at Texas State University

I’m looking forward to participating in “The Larger Geometry: poems for peace” reading at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Texas State University. We’ll read our own poems, but will share others from the anthology as well.

If you’re able to attend, we’d love to see you.

 

  1. Oh, indeed tempting! Not sure I can swing it, but I do have it on my calendar. It’s been too long since I set foot on campus … high time something takes me back. What could be better than poets reading peace? Any idea where one parks to attend this???

