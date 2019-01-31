Every Wind (with recording)

Every Wind
Every wind loses itself,
no matter where
it starts. I want
a little piece of you.
No.
I want your atmosphere
bundled in a small rice paper packet
and labeled with strings of new rain
and stepping stones.
I want
the grace of silence
blowing in through the cracked
window, disturbing only
the shadows.
Everywhere I go, bits of me linger,
searching for you.
Grief ages one thread at a time,
lurking like an odor
among the lost
things,
or your breath,
still out there,
drifting.
* * *
Music: “Gymnopedie No. 1” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
“Every Wind” first appeared in The Lake in July 2016, and is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for order now via Amazon.com and Finishing Line Press.
So poignant! and perfect with Satie.
Thank you. That Satie piece is one of my all time favorites.
This sounds so peaceful. The recording put the piece into perspective. Amazing work!
Thank you, Elysian. Much appreciated!
Achingly beautiful work…perfectly paired with the Satie tune. Wonderful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Grove!
Reblogged this on On My Feet and commented:
Achingly beautiful work from Robert Okaji…perfectly paired with a Satie tune. I love this.
Thank you for your kind words, and for reblogging this.
Beautiful! And with one of my favorite pieces of music. ❤
Thanks very much, Sarah. It’s one of my favorites, too.
Beautiful.
Thank you!
A wonderful recording! This leaves me with a mix of sadness and something altogether NOT sad … the thought of passed loved ones’ breath drifting about, the possibility I will breathe it in … or at least leave a bit of my own out there to mingle with the others when circumstances are right …
Thanks, Jazz. Our energies will linger long after we’re gone. Or at least I hope so.
