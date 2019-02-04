New Chapbook from Luminous Press Posted on February 4, 2019 by robert okaji Luminous Press will be releasing my chapbook I Have a Bird to Whistle: 7 Palinodes later this month. I’ll post links when available. Many thanks to editors Iskandar Haggarty and Julia Ortiz for publishing this collection. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Robert, congratulations! I love the title and I am sure the work is stellar.
Thanks, Tre! I’m really pleased with it.
You’re most welcome and that’s very good! That’s truly what matters.
It is indeed!
Congratulations, Robert! I like the title–and cover, too.
Thanks, Merril. The title is from an old blues song by Robert Johnson, whose music somehow slipped into a poem…
Oh, yes, of course.
Congratulations!
Thanks very much!
You are welcome 😊
nice! congrats to you and it looks great
Thanks, Beth. It’ll be nice to have it in hand.
Looks great, congratulations!
Thanks, River. I’m excited about it.
You’re welcome.
🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
Thank you, Leslie. The book was accepted just about a year ago, so it’s been a long time coming!
Congratulations!
Thanks, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Impressive title.. !! ❤
Thanks to Robert Johnson!
Super! (And congrats, of course)
Thanks, Jazz! The poems veer from my usual sphere, so I’m really pleased that they found a home.
Fantastic news! Congratulations!
Thank you!
Congrats, Bob!
Thanks, Ken. I’m really pleased about it.
Good news indeed. congrats! (K)
Thanks, Kerfe!
It does look wonderful. The site says ‘sold out’? Did I misread it. Anyway, all the best, and I will get one somehow.
They’ve not put up the link yet, but should do so soon. It seems they’re unable to ship internationally, so I’ll be handling that myself.
