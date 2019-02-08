Pre-Order Links to My New Chapbook

My copies of I Have a Bird to Whistle: 7 Palinodes are on the way! The publication date is February 25, and Luminous Press is offering them for $7.50, shipping included, to U.S. addresses. Unfortunately, Luminous doesn’t ship internationally, but I will take care of those orders myself.
Order link for U.S. shipping addresses.
Contact me at aBirdtoWhistle@yahoo.com for orders to be shipped outside the U.S.
February 25th… an auspicious day! From the Latin: “taking the auspices,” the art of “augury,” interpreting omens from the flight of birds. You have a bird to whistle… good omen!
Thanks, Daniel. Let’s hope the birds keep whistling!
I can’t wait to get mine 🙂
Thanks, Tami! I’m excited about this one. Of course, I’m excited about all of them. 🙂
Thanks for the heads-up, Bob.
Luminous Press has been great to work with.
great news! Looking forward to getting my copy.
Thank you, Andrew! I’m very pleased about this one.
Would love to read this.
I would love for you to read it! 🙂
Great.Let me order it.
Thank you!
CONGRATULATIONS!!
Thank you!
ORDERED! Yea!
Thank you, Jazz!
Thank you very much bob
Most of these poems were written in 2013-2014, so it’s gratifying that they’ve found a home.
