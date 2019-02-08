Pre-Order Links to My New Chapbook

My copies of I Have a Bird to Whistle: 7 Palinodes are on the way! The publication date is February 25, and Luminous Press is offering them for $7.50, shipping included, to U.S. addresses. Unfortunately, Luminous doesn’t ship internationally, but I will take care of those orders myself.

Order link for U.S. shipping addresses.

Contact me at aBirdtoWhistle@yahoo.com for orders to be shipped outside the U.S.