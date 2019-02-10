Translation (Recording)

“Translation” opens I Have a Bird to Whistle (7 Palinodes), my new chapbook, followed by “Passway” and “Glass,” which I’ll post over the next few days.
The book is available here to U.S. residents for $7.50, shipping included.
Non-U.S. purchasers can order it directly from me by emailing aBirdtoWhistle@yahoo.com.
I love hearing these in spoken voice.
Thanks, Andrew. I’ve never read these poems in public, but like everything I write, they hit the airwaves during the creative process.
