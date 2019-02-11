Window Open, Closed

We enter daylight in the shape

of praise, little words

billowing through wire mesh. Across

the highway a busboy questions time

and the concept of never, while

someone plucks leaves from the bay

tree and plans her day. Roger Bacon

longed to manipulate the inner essence

of inanimate objects, to harness their force,

and a lonely man swallows prescription drugs

deliberately, releasing their attributes over time.

My eyes redden from juniper pollen as the moon

spins invisibly above our roofs, tugging at the

clouds. I once traced in a building of music

the organ’s sound to the woman I longed

to attract. Now, the window prevents the passage

of solids, but waves penetrate. I spread my fingers

across the glass, but feel no vibrations. Distant

sirens announce a procession of cause and intent,

of carelessness and indecision. Somewhere a voice rises.

* * *

This originally appeared during Bonnie McClellan’s 2015 International Poetry Month celebration, and is included in The Circumference of Other, my offering in the Silver Birch Press chapbook collection, IDES, available on Amazon. A recording of the poem may be found on Bonnie’s site.