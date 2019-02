“Door” is the second part of the second poem in I Have a Bird to Whistle (7 Palinodes), my new chapbook. I’ll post a recordings of the third part in the next few days.

The book is available here to U.S. residents for $7.50, shipping included.

Non-U.S. purchasers can order it directly from me by emailing aBirdtoWhistle@yahoo.com.