Night Smoke
Incomplete, it rises
only to dissipate
like the griefs we shape,
somehow unnoticed,
beyond reach but felt.
Last night’s moon, the glance.
Forgotten stars, a withheld
kiss, words we never formed.
How difficult to be lost.
So easy to remain unseen.
* * *
“Night Smoke” last appeared here in March 2018.
Wish I could tell you how timely this poem is for me. Thank you, my friend,
for your insightful reflections.
I’m so pleased it resonates with you, Bessie. This one emerged four or five years ago, and I’ve only just discovered what it means to me. Funny how that is.
Love it, the spirit of it especially
The things that didn’t happen or that we cannot grasp, that have such a profound effect…. the night smoke, this is what I take from these beautiful words. My favourite lines:
Forgotten stars, a withheld kiss, words we never formed
All the could have beens….
