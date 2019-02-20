Night Smoke

Incomplete, it rises
only to dissipate

like the griefs we shape,
somehow unnoticed,

beyond reach but felt.
Last night’s moon, the glance.

Forgotten stars, a withheld
kiss, words we never formed.

How difficult to be lost.
So easy to remain unseen.

“Night Smoke” last appeared here in March 2018.

4 thoughts on “Night Smoke

  3. The things that didn’t happen or that we cannot grasp, that have such a profound effect…. the night smoke, this is what I take from these beautiful words. My favourite lines:
    Forgotten stars, a withheld kiss, words we never formed

    All the could have beens….

