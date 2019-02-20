Pre-Publication Order Link to My New Chapbook

The publication date for I Have a Bird to Whistle (7 Palinodes) is February 25, and Luminous Press is currently offering copies for $7.50, shipping included, to U.S. addresses, through the 24th. Unfortunately, Luminous doesn’t ship internationally, but I will take care of those orders myself.
Order link for U.S. shipping addresses.
Contact me at aBirdtoWhistle@yahoo.com for orders to be shipped outside the U.S.
Reblogged this on SLHARPERPOETRY and commented:
Our favorite poet, Robert Okaji, is truly at his finest in this “luminous” collection! Order his must-read chapbook today!
Congratulations, Robert!!!
Just ordered my copy. 🙂 Awaiting its publication date, then its shipping date.
