Pre-Publication Order Period for My New Chapbook Ends Today, February 24

The publication date for I Have a Bird to Whistle (7 Palinodes) is February 25, and Luminous Press is currently offering copies for $7.50, shipping included, to U.S. addresses, through the 24th. Unfortunately, Luminous doesn’t ship internationally, but I will take care of those orders myself.
Order link for U.S. shipping addresses.
Contact me at aBirdtoWhistle@yahoo.com for orders to be shipped outside the U.S.
Ordered! Thanks for the reminder… I’ll ‘tweet’ about the purchase, too.
Thanks so much, Jan!
