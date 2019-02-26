Scarecrow Ascends
Fixed yet not immobile, I watch bits of me drift
over the wavering grain, a diaspora of disparate
selves once gathered. Some openings are blessings.
Others encourage dispersion. Yesterday’s coat-breech
is now a hole from which I trickle. Think of politics,
and how the tiniest crack may expand and engulf
its body, how one lie gains heft through repetition
at the expense of truth, driving fear. And to what
end? More wealth by exclusion? Power? Everything
dissipates. Even those mountains looming over
state houses, even the sun and its gravity, even your
idols and their power over reason. Had I no purpose
I would gladly rip open these rags and beg the wind
to carry me high, piece by fragment, to mingle with
the clouds and the rains to come and the refracted
light from afar, perhaps to glimpse something greater
ahead. Perhaps merely to dispel, to become undone.
* * *
“Scarecrow Ascends” first appeared in Sleet in August 2018.
Great wisdom from Scarecrow
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Derrick!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very timely, Robert!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Mary Jo. It was written several years ago, but seems ever so appropriate today!
LikeLike
I always enjoy hearing from Mr. Scarecrow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Merril! He’s been relatively quiet lately…
LikeLike
Scarecrow comforts! I’m not alone … bits of memory drifting away scattering over the out-there … some losses indeed blessings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That seems to be my lot in life!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Randy.
LikeLike