Arthritis
If at night I stray in thought,
dreaming of nimble fingers
and my departed dog’s walk,
will you smile
when I scratch his absent ear
and apologize for the times
I failed him? Even combined,
all the words in these unread books
could never soothe the guilt
of leisure and complacency, nor
match the joy of jumping
for the kicked ball, no matter the
outcome, despite the consequences.
“Arthritis” is included in Indra’s Net: An International Anthology of Poetry in Aid of The Book Bus, and has appeared on the blog as well.
All profits from this anthology published by Bennison Books will go to The Book Bus, a charity which aims to improve child literacy rates in Africa, Asia and South America by providing children with books and the inspiration to read them.
Available at Amazon (UK) and Amazon (US)
This is so poignant Robert
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Damien. Dogs have a way of staying with me, even long after they’re gone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dogs are fantastic models – we humans have much to learn from their mind-over-matter (ball-over-aches) approach to opportunity at hand.
The trick I’ve yet to master is WANTING to exercise my stiff joints …
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve learned much from our dogs over the years. I think I want to move, but getting to that point where motion begins seems more difficult lately.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably one of my favorites of yours.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sarah. I miss all of my departed dogs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I as well. They will always have a place in my heart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful, both words and cause. (K)
LikeLike
Thanks, Kerfe. It’s nice to think that my words help support literacy, if only in a small way.
LikeLike
Heartbreaking. I know this kind of guilt. You always feel you could have done more.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, that’s it exactly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s it…I’m taking Josie out for a long, leisurely walk, and she can sniff any square inch or patch of earth for as long as she likes…! ❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
You won’t regret it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was so well-written, thoughtful, and sweet. Added to my RO faves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Randy. My dogs have made me a better person.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Their love and devotion are exemplary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are indeed!
LikeLike
So nimble the words, they defy all conditions, of all species, mate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Jim.
LikeLike