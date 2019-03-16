Osso Buco
The reconciled, the residue of one’s
virtues displayed or absorbed
that within become the basis for
talk: furtive movements, the knife’s
gentle persuasion, wine
afforded the quality of enhancement.
We must preserve the truth, and other
disingenuous phrases, as if we may
admit our tastes only at great cost
to our politics and sense of being.
And fruitful loss – the reduction
sauce, or stock evaporated – which
attaches in dissipation
the grace of subtlety. To be more
with less. To be apparent yet
concealed. To be, in turn, aware.
“Osso Buco” first appeared here in March 2015.
Fantastic! Love the subtle thythm of this piece. You, sir, are a master of your craft.
Thank you, Bruce. You’re very kind!
Ohhhh, this whets the appetite … for risotto and for an extended meditation …
Mmmm. Now I’m craving risotto!
I should explain … had to look up Osso Buco – what leapt off the screen was “served with risotto” …
I love osso buco, but admit to never having prepared it myself. Risotto is another favorite, and I have prepared that. Yum. My belly is telling me something…
What wine should I pair this with?
A pinot with a woody finish would be nice!
